Man smiled as he was sentenced for 'out of control' unprovoked attack on woman in Cork town

A woman who commented about the violence in a Youtube video was attacked by a man drinking heavily all day who struck her over the head with a bottle and punched her in the face.

A three-year jail sentence with the last year suspended was imposed on 27-year-old William Condon for the attack on the 51-year-old woman.

Garda Ian Tanner said the injured party had received a text to bring cigarettes to the house on the night in question as a number of people who were drinking there had run out of cigarettes.

She obliged and brought a packet of cigarettes to the house and sat down for a few minutes chatting to William Condon and three other people who were there.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that this woman was set upon in this violent and unprovoked attack, simply because she had said that the violence depicted in a Youtube video was unwarranted and should not be encouraged.

The judge said that simply because the woman made the comments she was attacked – an assault which was aggravated by the use of a bottle.

“She suffered a significant number of bruises and thereafter with the bottle she was subjected to a fairly frenzied attack. She had injuries to her face, fractures to her nose and an injury to her mandible and all of this because of an unprovoked assault by William Condon.

“He was completely out of control. His drunkenness is no excuse. He is a man with problems. The nature and extent of his problems is undiagnosed. Is it mental health, alcohol, drink, drugs or is it down to temper? I accept there are fundamental problems here,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

Condon appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and smiled broadly when the two-year sentence was imposed, backdated to June 2020 when he went into custody.

Garda Ian Tanner testified that gardaí arrived at the house at Dermot Hurley estate at 1.20 a.m. on June 8, 2020 and found that the ambulance was already present dealing with the injured party who had significant swelling to her face and visible lacerations.

“William Condon punched her in the face. He kept on slapping. A friend tried to intervene. He picked up a bottle of Carlsberg. He struck her with the bottle on the right side of the head. She went into the bathroom to get away from him. He pushed in the door of the bathroom and said, ‘if you call the shades I will cut your throat’,” Garda Tanner said.

Similarly, Condon said to another man who was present at the house not to make a statement to the guards or he warned, “I will get you.”

Condon had 96 previous convictions including three for assault causing harm, two for making threats to kill, two for robbery, one for attempted robbery, eight for burglary and one for aggravated burglary.

Defence barrister Ray Boland said Condon had a serious problem with alcohol and violence.

Condon was sentenced for assaulting the woman in Youghal and intimidating a potential witness, namely the man who was at the scene that morning.