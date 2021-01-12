Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 15:14

Gardaí remind people to lock their cars as two people arrested in connection with thefts in Cork town

Gardaí remind people to lock their cars as two people arrested in connection with thefts in Cork town

Gardaí have arrested and charged two people in relation to recent theft incidents in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

Gardaí have arrested and charged two people in relation to recent theft incidents in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

On January 1, 2021 Gardaí received reports that seven vehicles had been broken into and a car had been stolen in the Carrigaline area overnight.

An investigation commenced by detective and uniform Gardaí in Cork city. Each scene was examined and CCTV footage was gathered from the area resulting in potential suspects being nominated.

On January 8, Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Cork city where they found a designer jacket that was believed to have been stolen from one of the cars. No arrest was made following this search.

On January 9, Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his late teens, in relation to these incidents. He was later charged to appear before Cork City District Court on January 25, 2020.

On January 11, Gardaí arrested a second man, also aged in his late teens, in relation to these incidents. He has also been charged to appear before Cork City District Court on January 25, 2020.

Speaking today, Community Engagement Superintendent, John Deasy said

"We all need to play our part in preventing this type of crime from happening. I know sometimes it’s the last thing you want to do after a days work, but you must ensure you are not leaving tools, laptops, cash etc in your car. 

"Most importantly, lock your car. Around one in every three of our theft from vehicle incidents involve unlocked vehicles. Criminals will go around housing estates trying to open car doors until they get one unlock. Please, let's not make it easy for them by locking your car."

Investigations into these incidents are continuing and proactive patrols are being carried out on a 24 hour basis.

Read More

Cork weather: Forecaster warns severe cold snap could return later this week

More in this section

Doctor writing a medical chart. Staff at community facilities in Cork redeployed amid call for qualified healthcare workers
Cork weather: Forecaster warns severe cold snap could return later this week Cork weather: Forecaster warns severe cold snap could return later this week
Vaccine rollout underway at Cork’s Cope Foundation Vaccine rollout underway at Cork’s Cope Foundation
cork gardacork crime
Number of Covid-19 hospital patients surges

Number of Covid-19 hospital patients surges

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad