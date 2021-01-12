Vaccine rollout underway at Cork’s Cope Foundation

A Covid-19 vaccination programme for frontline staff across the Cope Foundation is underway.

The disabilities organisation said the roll-out of the programme commenced at the weekend with vaccinations administered at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital as part of the HSE's healthcare staff programme.

Since Saturday, over 100 Cope Foundation frontline staff have received the first dose of their vaccine.

Sean Abbott Chief Executive at COPE Foundation said the development is “great news in what has been an incredibly challenging time”.

He added: “Our staff continue to be on the front line of the nation's fight against this deadly pandemic, and they must be supported in their efforts. Feedback from everyone has been very positive, and there was a great sense of excitement and relief from those who received their vaccine. It has been great for morale, and we are working with our colleagues from the HSE to see how we can accelerate the rollout of the vaccine across the organisation for the people we support."

The Government agreed and published a Covid-19 vaccination allocation strategy developed by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and Department of Health, endorsed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Government framework provides provisional sequencing for groups to be vaccinated based on clinical priorities and ethical values.

Cope Foundation said it is working with the HSE on the rollout of the vaccine across the staff service and is awaiting direction regarding the rollout to people supported by the organisation.