Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 13:53

Vaccine rollout underway at Cork’s Cope Foundation

Vaccine rollout underway at Cork’s Cope Foundation

Pictured: Cope Foundation's frontline healthcare workers, including Clinical Nurse Manager Level 2, Pat O'Flynn receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Healy Communications

Echo reporter

A Covid-19 vaccination programme for frontline staff across the Cope Foundation is underway.

The disabilities organisation said the roll-out of the programme commenced at the weekend with vaccinations administered at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital as part of the HSE's healthcare staff programme.

Since Saturday, over 100 Cope Foundation frontline staff have received the first dose of their vaccine.

Sean Abbott Chief Executive at COPE Foundation said the development is “great news in what has been an incredibly challenging time”.

He added: “Our staff continue to be on the front line of the nation's fight against this deadly pandemic, and they must be supported in their efforts. Feedback from everyone has been very positive, and there was a great sense of excitement and relief from those who received their vaccine. It has been great for morale, and we are working with our colleagues from the HSE to see how we can accelerate the rollout of the vaccine across the organisation for the people we support."

The Government agreed and published a Covid-19 vaccination allocation strategy developed by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and Department of Health, endorsed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Government framework provides provisional sequencing for groups to be vaccinated based on clinical priorities and ethical values.

Cope Foundation said it is working with the HSE on the rollout of the vaccine across the staff service and is awaiting direction regarding the rollout to people supported by the organisation.

Read More

'The vaccine is so precious': More than 1,000 Cork healthcare staff being vaccinated this weekend 

More in this section

Number of Covid-19 hospital patients surges Number of Covid-19 hospital patients surges
Doctor writing a medical chart. Staff at community facilities in Cork redeployed amid call for qualified healthcare workers
Cork weather: Forecaster warns severe cold snap could return later this week Cork weather: Forecaster warns severe cold snap could return later this week
coronaviruscork health
Gardaí remind people to lock their cars as two people arrested in connection with thefts in Cork town

Gardaí remind people to lock their cars as two people arrested in connection with thefts in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad