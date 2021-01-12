Staff at community facilities in Cork redeployed amid call for qualified healthcare workers

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has confirmed that it is redeploying and recruiting additional staff at community facilities in the region to tackle the current Covid-19 pandemic.

CKCH is dealing with a number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in residential facilities in the region, both public and private, with one of the main challenges being maintaining staffing at the level needed to provide safe levels of care.

A spokesperson told The Echo: “These facilities face real challenges because of the number of staff on Covid-related leave ie who are either ill with Covid, or who are close contacts of a confirmed case and cannot come to work.”

In an effort to support these facilities, CKCH is currently redeploying staff from all parts of the service, asking qualified staff to work extra hours and shifts, recruiting where possible, and scaling back on other services to focus on providing essential direct care to the elderly and vulnerable.

We have asked any of our healthcare staff who can assist in our efforts to provide essential care to volunteer for redeployment.

“We would like to thank the many nurses and healthcare staff who have so far come forward to work additional hours and shifts, or who have been redeployed, and who are making such a difference at this time. However we still require more staff, particularly nurses and/or healthcare assistants,” the spokesperson said.

Any nurses and healthcare assistants who are not currently involved in direct care of patients or residents and who are available can contact Chief Officer Michael Fitzgerald on MichaelM.Fitzgerald@hse.ie.