Council: No plans to close city parks under level 5 rules

CORK City Council has said that there are no plans to close the city’s public amenities under current level 5 lockdown restrictions.

A spokesperson for the city council said there has been “no direction that public amenities should be closed” and that their value in providing an opportunity for people to exercise within 5km from their home has been appreciated by all.

“As such there are no current plans to deny access to any amenity,” the spokesperson said.

It comes following some concerns raised by members of the public regarding the mixing of different households in public parks during the current lockdown.

Cork City Council said it is guided at all times by advice from the Department of Health and HSE in relation to the pandemic and that staff will continue to monitor usage of the city’s parks but that to date there have been no issues arising that would be a cause for concern.

“We would appeal to park/amenity users to show respect for others and be mindful of the 2m social distancing, not congregating and allowing room for others to pass safely.

Independent councillor Kenneth O’Flynn said that most people are doing their best to comply with social distancing when it comes to the use of city parks.

“As a city council, we are doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible for people to comply. Bearing in mind we have a limited budget and are not in a strong financial position at this particular time,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn said there would be a lot more monitoring if the council was “properly funded by the Government” but said it is working on “a shoestring budget”.

“It’s not the job of Cork City Council to play big brother with anyone. We are doing our level best to provide a service to the people of the city during extremely difficult times,” he said.

The city’s parks, including popular spots such as Fitzgeralds Park, The Lough, Bishop Lucey Park, Shalom Park, Tory Top Park, and Tramore Valley Park, will remain open, providing an outdoor space for people within a five-kilometre radius.