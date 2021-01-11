Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 21:11

Firefighters tackling Ringaskiddy fire issue update on the situation

Part of the fire damaged store at the R&H Hall facility in Ringaskiddy where part of the building continues to smolder. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Fire crews tackling the fire at the R&H Hall grain store in Ringaskiddy have said they expect to be finished at the scene by tomorrow.

Crews remain at the scene tonight to dampen down any new hot spots in the building following the fire on Saturday morning.

Carrigaline Fire and Rescue took to social media this evening to give an update on the situation.

"Most of the internal fires have been extinguished and should be finished by tomorrow.

"Ourselves and Crosshaven Fire Brigade have just left the scene in the hands of Cobh Fire Brigade for the night and we will be back in the morning to take control again at 6am. 

"I'm sure enough we will be finishing tomorrow so fingers crossed," the post stated. 

Carrigaline Fire and Rescue have thanked local businesses and individuals for providing them with food, water and hot drinks.

