'No impact' on policing in Cork due to Covid, Gardaí say

POLICING in Cork is not being affected by cases of Covid-19 among some garda members in the city and county.

That is according to a garda spokesman who acknowledged that there have been incidents of the virus across all three garda divisions in Cork.

Sources said that numbers on some units have been reduced because of people being out sick or isolating because of being a close contact.

But they said no stations have had to be closed.

A spokesman said: “There is currently no impact on any functions of An Garda Síochána as a result of COVID-19. An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary.

"An Garda Síochána will not be providing ongoing commentary on the individual status of members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/sections.”

He added: “Individual members personal medical information is private information to them and nothing should be published which may identify individual members of An Garda Síochána particularly in respect of rank, Garda station or where the number of members stationed is small.

"An Garda Síochána continues to liaise with the Health Service Executive and implement all National Protocols where appropriate.”

He continued: “HSE guidelines, supported by internal An Garda Síochána Chief Medical Officer guidance, are routinely circulated to all staff members of An Garda Síochána. All members of An Garda Síochána are expected to fully comply with HSE guidelines.”

And he said that since the beginning of the pandemic, An Garda Síochána implemented a rigorous health and safety practice in respect of cleaning of work stations, vehicles, cells etc.