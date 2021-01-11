695 new cases of Covid-19 in Cork today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,352 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 10 January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 152,539* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 2,250 are men and 2,641 are women.

59% are under 45 years of age the median age is 39 years old 1,513 in Dublin, 695 in Cork, 320 in Limerick, 305 in Wexford, 225 in Galway and the remaining 1,871 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,582 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 146 are in ICU. There have been 156 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

"While we are seeing the first glimmer of hope in respect of our daily case figures and positivity rates, the situation in hospitals and ICUs around the country continues to worsen day on day.

"We know that hospitalisations occur some weeks after a confirmed case is notified, and mortality after that again. That means we are unfortunately set for a period of time where the situation in our hospitals gets worse before it gets better.

"The best way forward now is for all of us to stay at home. Staying at home and cutting your contacts right down to only those in your immediate household is the one vital way we will protect our healthcare system as it struggles with the burdens brought on by this surge in COVID-19 infections."