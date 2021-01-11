Agri Aware warning over hoax social media account

AGRI Aware is warning its social media followers of a fake Instagram account claiming.

The agricultural awareness body became aware of the page on Instagram in recent days and has urged people to be aware of it.

In a post, Agri Aware said: “Please report this account. The information it is reporting is completely false.” The fake account was only recently set up and its biographical details stated: “Congratulations on your chance to get a prize. VERIFICATION on my link for final step.”

Attention Agri Aware followers ⚠️



There is a false account pretending to be Agri Aware on Instagram. See below ⬇️



Please report this account. The information it is reporting is completely false ❌ pic.twitter.com/87yDq2XQOi — Agri Aware (@AgriAware) January 9, 2021

Agri Aware was founded in 1996 by Bord Bia, FBD, the Irish Dairy Board, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and the Irish Farmers’ Journal.