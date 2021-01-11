Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 17:56

Agri Aware warning over hoax social media account

Agri Aware are warning about a fake social media account claiming to belong to the organisation

Ann Murphy

AGRI Aware is warning its social media followers of a fake Instagram account claiming.

The agricultural awareness body became aware of the page on Instagram in recent days and has urged people to be aware of it.

In a post, Agri Aware said: “Please report this account. The information it is reporting is completely false.” The fake account was only recently set up and its biographical details stated: “Congratulations on your chance to get a prize. VERIFICATION on my link for final step.” 

Agri Aware was founded in 1996 by Bord Bia, FBD, the Irish Dairy Board, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

