Cork TD calls for Cobh road upgrade after truck incident closes road for hours

A Cork TD is calling on Cork County Council and the Minister for Transport to expedite matters in relation to improving access to Cobh, following a road traffic incident on Monday afternoon.

The R624 Cobh road has reopened after a truck lost its load on the Belvelly Bridge.

Gardaí attended the road traffic incident on the bridge, outside Fota this afternoon.

https://twitter.com/Belvelly_Cobh/status/1348640562392530945 Thankfully, there were no injuries from the incident and the road reopened before 4pm.

AA Roadwatch has reported that traffic is moving well in the area: “An incident has been cleared on the Cork/Cobh Rd (R624) at Belvelly Bridge outside Fota. Traffic is moving well in the area now.”

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock called on the Minister for Transport and the local authority to speed up works on identifying options to improve access and safety for Cobh via the Fota road.

Said Deputy Sherlock: “I have been raising this consistently in conjunction with Cllr Cathal Rasmussen. We will continue to do so. This issue was here pre-COVID and needs resolution as today shows yet again.

“Today an ambulance was stopped as a result of the incident on Belvelly Bridge. We simply cannot countenance that happening or an incident occurring on the island stopping emergency services again. The Minister and Local Authority need to speed things up.”