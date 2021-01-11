Number of Cork towns and amenities to benefit from funding injection

Cork County has been granted almost €700,000 euro under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

A total of €683,690 has been allocated to Cork County Council under the scheme, which will support the delivery of six projects across the county.

Projects include public realm improvement works in Liscarroll and Coolagown in North Cork, improved pedestrian connectivity for Kanturk, delivery of new walking infrastructure for Glenbower Woods, Killeagh and the development of an amenity park for Leap in West Cork, as well as the delivery of Broadband Connection Points in villages across the county.

When submitting proposals, Cork County Council was cognisant of the impacts of Covid-19 on communities and will seek to address some of the key issues identified over the past number of months, including the importance of high quality outdoor recreational space and the need to facilitate remote working, ensuring our towns and villages are even better environments to live and work in.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Mary Linehan Foley commented: “I would like to thank each of the community groups that expressed interest in this year’s scheme and congratulate those who have been successful in receiving funding.

“These projects will provide huge benefits to our towns and villages; the positive impact of these additions will benefit those who live and work in these communities, as well as those who will visit County Cork in the future.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, noted that the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key annual funding stream, essential for delivering improvement works across the county, “Town and Village Renewal funding is a key element in the delivery of projects that enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors. We have already seen significant investment in Cork County over the past number of months through the “Town and Village Accelerated Measures” scheme in response to Covid-19.

“I would like to thank the Department of Rural and Community Development for their continued support and look forward to seeing the results of this recent round of funding.” The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is a key initiative under the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration Programme.