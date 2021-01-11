Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 12:31

Businesses rally around fire fighters tackling Ringaskiddy fire

Members of the Cork County Fire Service taking a quick break at the R&H Hall store in Ringaskiddy. Pic: Carrigaline Fire and Rescue Facebook page

Ann Murphy

FIRE crews tackling the fire at the R&H Hall grain store in Ringaskiddy have been inundated with food and hot beverages since the fire broke out on Saturday.

Fire fighters from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Midleton remain at the scene today to dampen down any new hot spots in the building.

In a Facebook post, Carrigaline Fire Service have thanked locals for providing them with food, water and hot drinks, including Maxol and the Carrigaline Court Hotel.

The post added: “Thank you to everyone else who have shown your support the past few days.”

