Cork schools urged to apply to new national art programme

Cork schools are being encouraged to sign up to a new art initiative run by the National Gallery of Ireland.

Your Gallery at School, is open for primary school applications and hopes to bring art directly to schools across the country.

This holistic outreach programme marks the extension of the Gallery’s partnership with global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.

In 2021, the National Gallery of Ireland will work with six schools to create a tailored programme of activities. With a focus on learning through and about art, wellbeing and creative careers, Your Gallery at School will include individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and Q&As for the chosen schools.

Director of the National Gallery of Ireland Sean Rainbird commented: “Creativity and innovation are transferrable and valuable skills for children. We hope that bringing art education to schools across the country in this dynamic new way will encourage curiosity and future learning amongst our participants.” The primary school phase of Your Gallery at School will run in Spring and Summer 2021; the post-primary school phase will run in Autumn 2021. Primary applications are now open; post-primary applications will open in August 2021. For details of how to apply, key dates and application forms, see www.nationalgallery.ie.