Four fire crews remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire

FOUR units of Cork County Fire Service are on site at the R&H Hall facility in Ringaskiddy this morning following the outbreak of a fire there on Saturday.

Animal feed in the plant continues to smoulder and fire crews from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Midleton are dampening down any hot spots which emerge.

Members of the Cork Harbour for a Safe Environment group (CHASE), set up in opposition to a proposed incinerator for the harbour, say the fire has shown that the area is not a suitable location for an incinerator.

CHASE chairperson Mary O’Leary said: “The R&H Hall fire made very real the possibility that should an accident occur at the proposed Indaver plant, we could be looking at a fire with a highly toxic load being left to burn out over a number of days, putting Maritime college students and staff and Naval personnel in immediate danger and enveloping the wider harbour communities in highly toxic fumes for its duration.” She added: “It is precisely because of its topography, weather patterns, proximity to communities and location in a cul-de-sac that this site is so fundamentally unsuitable for locating a commercial incinerator.” In 2018, Indaver Ireland Ltd were granted planning permission for the Cork waste-to-energy facility to treat up to 240,000 tonnes per annum of waste.

CHASE has challenged the decision and a High Court decision on the challenge is being awaited.