Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

Exemption means older drivers won't need medical certs to apply for licence 

Exemption means older drivers won't need medical certs to apply for licence 

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, announced the exemption today, as a result of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and to ease the pressure on medical services.

Ann Murphy

Drivers who are over 70 do not need to provide a medical report when applying for a driving licence.

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, announced the exemption today, as a result of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and to ease the pressure on medical services.

Minister Naughton said: “This means that persons of 70 years of age or over can apply for, and renew, their driving licence without the need to submit a medical report, on the condition that they do not have an identified or specified illness and are not applying for a truck or bus category. This extended measure will eliminate the need for our drivers over the age of 70 from having to make an unnecessary journey to their GP, or to the NDLS centre, as we continue to work to minimise social interactions in our efforts to tackle Covid-19.” 

She said the exemption is in place until June.

Minister Naughton added: “All drivers who are over 70 years of age will be contacted directly with an application pack which will allow them to apply for a new licence by post.

More in this section

Further Education Minister Simon Harris 50,000 extra places in further education and training courses to be created 
Fire crews to remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire overnight Fire crews to remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire overnight
Watch: Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being found in UK Watch: Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being found in UK
cork transport
CC SINN FEIN

'Unacceptable': SF leader critical of leaking of details of report into mother and baby homes 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad