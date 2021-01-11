Exemption means older drivers won't need medical certs to apply for licence 

Drivers who are over 70 do not need to provide a medical report when applying for a driving licence.

Minister of State in the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, announced the exemption today, as a result of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and to ease the pressure on medical services.

Minister Naughton said: “This means that persons of 70 years of age or over can apply for, and renew, their driving licence without the need to submit a medical report, on the condition that they do not have an identified or specified illness and are not applying for a truck or bus category. This extended measure will eliminate the need for our drivers over the age of 70 from having to make an unnecessary journey to their GP, or to the NDLS centre, as we continue to work to minimise social interactions in our efforts to tackle Covid-19.”

She said the exemption is in place until June.

Minister Naughton added: “All drivers who are over 70 years of age will be contacted directly with an application pack which will allow them to apply for a new licence by post.