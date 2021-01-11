Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

Gardaí say it may take weeks to identify remains found in east Cork

A member of the Garda forensic team arriving to examine the scene where the human remains were found on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line last week while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Ann Murphy

Gardaí say it could take some weeks to establish the identity of human remains found in east Cork.

The remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. 

Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. 

A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators since the discovery.

Gardaí are hoping that they will be able to determine a cause of death, which would then influence the direction of their investigation.

Carbon dating is expected to be used to help establish how long the remains were there.

The remains were discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line on Tuesday.

Items of clothing and other materials found close to the remains will also be examined as possible clues in identifying the person’s identity.

It was initially thought the remains were male when the skull was first found. However, a meticulous search of the area by gardaí led to the discovery of further skeletal remains, which have led investigators to believe the remains could be belonging to a woman.

Gardaí are now looking back over the files of missing people in the area in recent decades as part of their bid to identify the body.

While they initially thought the remains were historical, gardaí are now exploring the possibility that they are more recent.

