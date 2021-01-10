Fire crews to remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire overnight

FIRE crews will remain on site at the R&H Hall facility in Ringaskiddy overnight.

Animal feed in the plant continues to smoulder, and fire service crews have remained at the site throughout today to expose, dampen and extinguish any hot spots in the storage facility.

The fire broke out yesterday morning just before 9am, resulting in thick plumes of smoke in the harbour area.

Crews from Crosshaven and Carrigaline were joined by fire fighters from Midleton and Cobh fire stations today.

A statement from Cork County Council said: “This natural, organic animal feed will continue to smoulder until it is removed from its current position. Cork County Council would like to again reassure members of the public that all operations are being carried out in a highly controlled manner. The Council can also confirm that Fire Crews will remain on site throughout the night.”