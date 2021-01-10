Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 20:42

Fire crews to remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire overnight

Fire crews to remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire overnight

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth.

Ann Murphy

FIRE crews will remain on site at the R&H Hall facility in Ringaskiddy overnight.

Animal feed in the plant continues to smoulder, and fire service crews have remained at the site throughout today to expose, dampen and extinguish any hot spots in the storage facility.

The fire broke out yesterday morning just before 9am, resulting in thick plumes of smoke in the harbour area.

Crews from Crosshaven and Carrigaline were joined by fire fighters from Midleton and Cobh fire stations today.

A statement from Cork County Council said: “This natural, organic animal feed will continue to smoulder until it is removed from its current position. Cork County Council would like to again reassure members of the public that all operations are being carried out in a highly controlled manner. The Council can also confirm that Fire Crews will remain on site throughout the night.”

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths and 6,888 new cases reported including 862 in Cork Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths and 6,888 new cases reported including 862 in Cork
Blurred emergency room with walking staff, unfocused background Private hospitals begin providing care to public patients, says HSE Chief 
Emergency Services Stock Watch: Fire crews tackling large rubbish fire in Cork
fire servicecork harbour
Watch: Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being found in UK

Watch: Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being found in UK

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad