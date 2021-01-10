Watch: Stolen dog reunited with Cork family after being found in UK

A SPRINGER spaniel stolen from her home near Midleton has been reunited with her owners after being located in the UK.

Ruby is now back home with owners Bernard and Liz Ahern, who have been trying to find her since she was stolen last June.

A post shared on the Garda Southern Regional Facebook page was viewed by almost 100,000 people and a lady in the UK recognised the dog as she had seen her for sale on a UK website.

With the assistance of Somerset Police, Ruby was recovered and made the 500km journey via Rosslare back to Midleton in time for Christmas.

Ruby's owners, Bernard and Liz Ahern said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ruby back home. We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton."

Superintendent of the Midleton District, Adrian Gamble said "We are delighted to have been a part of Ruby's safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped. I especially wish to thank everyone for sharing the social media appeal to help find Ruby, and the lady in the UK who spotted Ruby for sale- these people are the real heroes of the investigation. The services of our Crime Prevention Officers and Community Garda are freely available upon request through any Garda Station across the country. We are ever present in our communities to keep people safe and offer crime prevention advice".

After being stolen, Ruby had her microchip removed and was in poor health when retuned to the Ahern Family. However, she is now recovered.

Nobody has been arrested and the investigation is continuing.