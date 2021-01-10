Covid-19 latest: 8 deaths and 6,888 new cases reported including 862 in Cork

A further eight Covid-19 related deaths and 6,888 cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,344.

A total of 147,613 Covid-19 cases have been reported to date.

Of the cases notified today: 3,252 are men / 3,595 are women, 60% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

There were 2,088 cases in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

More than 7,000 (7,278) cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU.

Last night, 126 people with Covid-19 were being treated at Cork University Hospital- the highest figure for any hospital in the country.

Thirty-six people with Covid-19 were being treated at the Mercy University Hospital.