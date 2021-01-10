Watch: Fire crews tackling large rubbish fire in Cork

TWO units of the Cork City Fire Service are fighting a large rubbish fire this afternoon.

The fire is deep seated in rubbish close to the Kinsale Road roundabout, according to a spokesman.

🚨 Crews are currently dealing with a large rubbish fire near the Kinsale roundabout.



This fire is producing a lot of smoke so visibility might be affected.



⚠️Please use caution if driving in the area.

He said: “We have a fire appliance and a water tanker there at the moment.”

Cork City Fire Service has urged motorists in the area to be careful because of smoke.