Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 16:23

Watch: Fire crews tackling large rubbish fire in Cork

The fire is close to Kinsale Road Roundabout

Ann Murphy

TWO units of the Cork City Fire Service are fighting a large rubbish fire this afternoon.

The fire is deep seated in rubbish close to the Kinsale Road roundabout, according to a spokesman.

He said: “We have a fire appliance and a water tanker there at the moment.” 

Cork City Fire Service has urged motorists in the area to be careful because of smoke.

