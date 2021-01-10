Fire crews remain at Ringaskiddy site following blaze, Council reassures public operations being undertaken in 'highly controlled manner'

Fire crews remain at the R and H Hall site in Ringaskiddy this afternoon, more than 24 hours after a fire was reported at the facility.

Emergency services were called to a fire at the grain storage facility yesterday morning.

The large fire at a grain storage facility at Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

The fire broke out at around 8.40am and was brought under control at around 10am, however crews have remained at the scene where they are continuing to extinguish hot spots.

In a statement this lunchtime, Cork County Council said that a crew from Kinsale Fire Station were on site throughout the night while crews from Carrigaline and Crosshaven now continue to expose and extinguish any hot spots that may exist within the storage facility.

“Due to the nature of this incident, this will be an ongoing process and Cork County Council would again like to reassure members of the public that all operations are being undertaken in a highly controlled manner.

“There may be further fresh smoke from any flare up as fire service crews remove panels from the structures to access hot spots.

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire at a grain storage facility at the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

“The material involved remains unchanged and is a natural, organic animal feed,” the statement said.

Cork County Council said fire crews will remain on site until this operation is fully complete.

Ship operations were suspended at the port for a period yesterday however, the Port of Cork has confirmed that these have since resumed.