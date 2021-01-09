'The vaccine is so precious': More than 1,000 Cork healthcare staff being vaccinated this weekend 

UP to 1,200 frontline health care staff from across Cork are being vaccinated against Covid-19 in the South Infirmary Victoria University this weekend.

Vaccincations got underway at the hospital at 8am this morning and will continue tomorrow.

Six hundred community health workers were given the vaccine during the day by a team of over twenty medical staff at the South Infirmary Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Chief executive of the hospital, Helen Donovan, said that a further 2,000 healthcare staff have been vaccinated at the hospital in the past week.

“Today, we are vaccinating workers from across Cork city and county, a combination of GPs, paramedics, people working in vaccination centres, and those in Covid assessment centres," she said.

GP Susan Ahern getting the Covid-19 vaccine from Consultant Surgeon Mr. Noel O’Brien at the South Infirmary Hospital, Cork. Included are Eimear McGuinness, pharmacist and clinical nurse managerRachel Meany. Six hundred people were given the vaccine during the day by a team of over twenty medical staff. Picture Dan Linehan

She stressed that the vaccinations are being given on an appointment basis.

She said it is “amazing time” in the hospital to see the vaccination programme underway, adding: “The vaccine is so precious”.

She commended the staff of the hospital for rallying around this weekend’s vaccination programme to ensure frontline workers were vaccinated.

“People are willing to go the extra mile at all levels, including clerical staff, consultants, nurses, porters and pharmacists.

"I also want to acknowledge the support of our colleagues in the South/South West Hospital Group.”

The vaccination clinic is based in the former pathology building on the hospital campus.