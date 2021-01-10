Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 09:00

Cork court: Man accused of arming himself with large rock to threaten shop staff

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in continuing custody. 

Liam Heylin

A Glounthaune man accused of arming himself with a large rock to threaten staff at a convenience store in Cork city and demand their mobile phones and cash was remanded in custody for a month.

Sergeant John Kelleher indicated at Cork District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had not yet given directions in the case against Killian Kavanagh.

On the application of the sergeant, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in continuing custody until February 3. 

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said there was consent to this application. 

Kavanagh appeared in court by video link from prison.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan originally charged Killian Kavanagh, 25, of no fixed address and originally from Glounthaune, County Cork, with attempted robbery at the premises called Your Local Shop at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on Friday December 4 2020.

Det. Garda Durcan said the alleged offence occurred at 6.10pm on Friday December 4 when a man arrived at the shop with a large rock.

“He demanded cash and their phones. They chased him out of the shop. He smashed glass in the front door as he left. He can be seen (on CCTV) fleeing towards the railway station. The whole interaction was captured on CCTV,” he said.

When the accused was arrested for questioning the questioning had to be stopped for six hours because he was so intoxicated as a result of the taking of tablets.

Det. Garda Durcan said the prosecution fear was that the accused would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was off drugs and was presently on methadone. 

Judge Kelleher refused bail last month on the attempted robbery charge.

