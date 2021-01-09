Anger in Blarney over gathering of over 100 people

THERE is a lot of anger in the Blarney area over a gathering attended by over 100 people, according to a local councillor.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Damian Boylan said that people who are obeying public health guidelines by staying at home and not socialising are angered that people flouted the restrictions in such large numbers in a shed near Blarney on Thursday night.

The gathering was broken up by gardaí at around 11pm on Thursday, for being in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Cllr Boylan said: “There is anger here over it. In the main, people are being responsible and are staying at home. I am looking after my parents and my wife is looking after her parents, and we had no Christmas to speak of.” He continued: “For between 100 and 150 people to think they are above the law and not care about society as a whole makes people angry. People have a right to be angry. We have gone through so much as a country.” There were no arrests for public order and the crowd quickly dispersed.

An investigation into the gathering is taking place under the Health Act 1947, centring on who organised the gathering.

In a statement, gardaí reminded members of the public of the importance of adhering to public health guidelines.

"Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings and social distancing are public health guidelines and should be followed by all individuals.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives."