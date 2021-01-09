Latest: Forensic anthropologist working with investigators to identify remains found in east Cork 

GARDAÍ investigating the discovery of human remains in east Cork are working to establish the age and height of the woman.

However, investigators believe the remains may belong to an older woman and they are currently going through missing person files.

Gardaí say nobody has come forward following the discovery in a bid to establish if the remains are belonging to any missing person.

A source said carbon dating may be used to establish how long the remains were in the area.

A member of the Garda forensic team arriving to examine the scene where the human remains were found on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

House to house enquiries may also be carried out in east Cork as part of garda enquiries to establish the identity of the woman.

The discovery was made near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital.

Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators since the discovery.

The remains were discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line on Tuesday.

Items of clothing and other materials found close to the remains will also be examined as possible clues in identifying the person’s identity.

It was initially thought the remains were male when the skull was first found. However, a meticulous search of the area by gardaí led to the discovery of further skeletal remains, which have led investigators to believe the remains could be belonging to a woman.

Gardaí are now looking back over the files of missing people in the area in recent decades as part of their bid to identify the body.

While they initially thought the remains were historical, gardaí are now exploring the possibility that they are more recent.