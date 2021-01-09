Major blaze at Port of Cork; emergency services at the scene 

Latest: The fire at the R&H Hall grain store at the Port of Cork has reportedly been brought under control, although emergency services are expected to be at the scene for some time yet.

Ringaskiddy & District Residents Association said the Port of Cork have advised that Cork County Fire Services have contained the fire.

There have been no injuries reported.

Earlier: Cork County Fire Service and fire crews from the Port of Cork’s harbour master’s office are currently battling a major fire which has broken out at the R&H Hall grain store on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth.

The Port has activated its emergency plan in response to the blaze, which is visible from Cork city.

Video footage of the fire in the Ringaskiddy area. pic.twitter.com/LGjs5t64yt — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 9, 2021

Can be seen from city. pic.twitter.com/dq5HT0cVV6 — Peter C Murphy (@PeterCMurphy1) January 9, 2021

Ambulance and Fire Brigade are now on scene tackling the blaze in Ringaskiddy. According to @RingaskiddyRA, Hall's Grain Stores is what is on fire. Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/tL4ug9kmX5 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 9, 2021

The Port is advising local residents to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors.

A fire has broken out at the R&H Hall grain store on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth. Emergency Services are on site and the Port Emergency Plan has been activated. Local residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors. — Port of Cork #Keepingtheshowontheroad (@PortofCork) January 9, 2021

The fire broke out earlier in a large silo used to store animal feed.