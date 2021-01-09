Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 09:46

Major blaze at Port of Cork; emergency services at the scene 

Several units of Cork County Fire Service as well as fire crews from the Port’s harbour master’s office are on the scene.

Latest: The fire at the R&H Hall grain store at the Port of Cork has reportedly been brought under control, although emergency services are expected to be at the scene for some time yet. 

Ringaskiddy & District Residents Association said the Port of Cork have advised that Cork County Fire Services have contained the fire.

There have been no injuries reported. 

 

Earlier: Cork County Fire Service and fire crews from the Port of Cork’s harbour master’s office are currently battling a major fire which has broken out at the R&H Hall grain store on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth.

The Port has activated its emergency plan in response to the blaze, which is visible from Cork city. 

The Port is advising local residents to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors.

 

The fire broke out earlier in a large silo used to store animal feed. 

Gardaí in Cork break up gathering of over 100 people

fire serviceport of cork
