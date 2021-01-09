Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

Jail time for woman who stole Buddha statues from Cork store

Grand Parade in Cork.

Liam Heylin

Two Buddha statues were stolen from the Homesense store on Grand Parade in Cork and now the woman who stole them has been sentenced to ten months in jail.

Yvonne Carroll, 36, of no fixed address stole the property worth €46 on March 12 2020.

Garda Aidan O’Sullivan said Carroll made no reply when charged. The stolen property was not recovered.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant had 263 previous convictions, mostly for thefts.

Solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said the accused had a chronic heroin addiction.

