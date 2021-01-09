Cork Covid rates rise above national average in some areas

Four local electoral areas in Cork have recorded a 14-day incidence rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases higher than the national incidence rate per 100,000 population.

According to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus, all other areas across Cork recorded an increase in both cases and the 14-day incidence.

The figures showcase information from December 22 to January 4.

Cork City South East recorded the highest incidence rate in Cork of 1189.8, higher than the national 14-day incidence rate of 674.4. The area also recorded 509 cases, the highest number of cases recorded in Cork city.

In the North East Cork city, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to January 4 was 200, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population was 474.3.

Cork City North West saw 173 recorded and the 14-day incidence rate was 430.5, while Cork City South West reported 233 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 495.2.

The number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA was 255 with an incidence rate of 659.5.

Commuter towns also saw the number of cases and the incidence rate increase.

Mallow recorded less than five cases in the 14 days from December 1 to December 14, but now has 126 cases.

Fermoy recorded less than five cases in the 14-days from November 24 to December 7 but now has 200 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 549.4.

In the last two weeks, Cobh recorded 203 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 595, while Carrigaline recorded 250 cases and a 14-day incidence of 711, higher than the national incidence rate, while Midleton saw 109 cases recorded and a 14-day incidence rate of 239.9.

West of the county, the Bandon/Kinsale area recorded 350 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 939.1 and Bantry/West Cork LEA recorded 201 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 896.4, both also higher than the national incidence rate.

The Skibbereen/West Cork LEA recorded less than five cases from December 1 to December 14 but now has 153 cases.

Kanturk, which also recorded less than five cases and a 14-day incidence rate of five before the Christmas period, recorded the lowest number of cases in Cork at 85 with a 14-day incidence rate of 340.9, while Macroom recorded the second-lowest number of cases at 104 with a 14-day incidence rate of 282.3.