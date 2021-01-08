Suspended sentence for banned driver who told garda to 'go f*** yourself'

A banned driver drove a scrambler motorbike on a pedestrian lane and on to a green area of a housing estate in the middle of the afternoon and when gardaí asked for his documents he said to “go f*** yourself.” 20-year-old Morgan Griffin of Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out the escapade.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on the afternoon of September 10, 2019 gardaí were alerted to a scrambler motorbike being driven around the north side of Cork city.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher station arrived to see the motorbike being driven through Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, and on to Kilmore Road.

Morgan Griffin was driving the bike and neither he nor his pillion passenger was wearing a helmet.

“The motorcycle was driven on a pedestrian walkway and on to Churchfield Green. There were no registration plates on the bike,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Griffin, who was 19 at the time, jumped off the bike and ran in the direction of his home.

Gardaí went immediately to his home and told him to produce his licence and insurance at a garda station of his choice within the following ten days.

Morgan Griffin responded by saying, “Go f*** yourself.”

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, outlined a number of factors in mitigation, including the fact that he is still a young man. Mr Buttimer also emphasised the plea of guilty to all charges arising from the incident and was working part-time.

“There is no excuse for driving on this occasion. He was grossly discourteous to the guards. He was not long out of his juvenile years. I would ask you not to impose a custodial sentence,” the solicitor submitted.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a fine of €850 and a suspended five-month sentence for having no insurance on the occasion, Griffin was fined €200 for having no licence and he was ordered to do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison for dangerous driving.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had three convictions for stealing vehicles and three for having no insurance.

He had been disqualified from driving at the time and now he has been given a new disqualification of five years.