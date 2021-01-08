Services for GBT+ men made available across Cork County

The Gay Project has announced a suite of online services that will be available to those folks in Cork County for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Gay Project is an NGO with an office in Cork City that supports, celebrates and advocates for Gay, Bi+, Trans and Queer Men.

The new services include a range of online social groups for men, a book club, a writers club, coffee social groups, seminars and online classes and a Facebook group called ‘Munster Gayze’.

These services offer a much needed social outlet for GBT+ men in Cork to socialise with their peers during ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

“We know that these services can help combat isolation for folks who might be finding the added isolation of COVID-19 challenging” Community Development Worker with the Gay Project, Michael O Donnell.

“Our services offer a digital space where GBT+ men in Cork can be out and proud of who they are. We’ve found that this is especially relevant for older men”.

These services are completely free to attend and confidentiality is assured from all staff delivering the service.

The groups are facilitated online so people from any part of Cork can attend. These services are available immediately. To get more information e-mail community@gayproject.ie or phone 0873647901.