Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 16:41

Services for GBT+ men made available across Cork County

Services for GBT+ men made available across Cork County

The new services include a range of online social groups for men, a book club, a writers club, coffee social groups, seminars and online classes and a Facebook group called ‘Munster Gayze’.

Roisin Burke

The Gay Project has announced a suite of online services that will be available to those folks in Cork County for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Gay Project is an NGO with an office in Cork City that supports, celebrates and advocates for Gay, Bi+, Trans and Queer Men.

Read More

Cork braces for further freezing weather tonight 

 The new services include a range of online social groups for men, a book club, a writers club, coffee social groups, seminars and online classes and a Facebook group called ‘Munster Gayze’.

These services offer a much needed social outlet for GBT+ men in Cork to socialise with their peers during ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Gay Project is an NGO with an office in Cork City that supports, celebrates and advocates for Gay, Bi+, Trans and Queer Men
The Gay Project is an NGO with an office in Cork City that supports, celebrates and advocates for Gay, Bi+, Trans and Queer Men

“We know that these services can help combat isolation for folks who might be finding the added isolation of COVID-19 challenging” Community Development Worker with the Gay Project, Michael O Donnell. 

“Our services offer a digital space where GBT+ men in Cork can be out and proud of who they are. We’ve found that this is especially relevant for older men”.

These services are completely free to attend and confidentiality is assured from all staff delivering the service.

The groups are facilitated online so people from any part of Cork can attend. These services are available immediately. To get more information e-mail community@gayproject.ie or phone 0873647901.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork publican to be sentenced for sexually assaulting an employee
Cork teacher: Cancellation of Leaving Cert 'not something that should happen' Cork teacher: Cancellation of Leaving Cert 'not something that should happen'
Major parcel courier pauses delivery to Ireland due to new Brexit border regulations Major parcel courier pauses delivery to Ireland due to new Brexit border regulations
cork city centre#covid-19coronavirus
Older people are to blame for flouting Covid warnings too

Cork student named winner at BT Young Scientist Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad