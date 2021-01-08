Watch: Emotive video shows the impact Cork Simon Community has 

"I DON'T know if Simon [Cork Simon Community] wasn’t there where I’d be."

Those were the words of one individual who has availed of the services of Cork Simon Community for the last 13 years.

The charity, which works in solidarity with people who are homeless in Cork offering housing and support in their journey back to independent living, is marking 50 years in operation.

Over the next 50 weeks, Cork Simon will be sharing 50 stories of people they have helped over the past five decades.

First in the series to share his story is Martin, who has availed of Cork Simon services for 13 years.

He initially stayed at the Anderson's Quay complex when he first became homeless but has lived independently in a home of his own with support from the charity's Housing Support Team for over a decade now.

Martin also worked with Cork Simon’s Van Team for five years.

In an emotive video, he says the support of the charity has been invaluable.

"To this day 13 years later I still have a conversation with Housing Plus every Monday morning and I look forward to that call every Monday morning.

"During this lockdown and during this hard time I had been struggling myself with some personal issues and I got three calls a week," he said.

"I don’t think there’s any words that can describe the appreciation of what I have today."