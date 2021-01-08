Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 15:20

Watch: Emotive video shows the impact Cork Simon Community has 

Watch: Emotive video shows the impact Cork Simon Community has 

Martin has availed of Cork Simon services for 13 years. He initially stayed at the Anderson's Quay complex when he first became homeless but has lived independently in a home of his own with support from Cork Simon's Housing Support Team for over a decade now. Picture credit: Cork Simon Community.

Amy Nolan

"I DON'T know if Simon [Cork Simon Community] wasn’t there where I’d be."

Those were the words of one individual who has availed of the services of Cork Simon Community for the last 13 years. 

The charity, which works in solidarity with people who are homeless in Cork offering housing and support in their journey back to independent living, is marking 50 years in operation. 

Over the next 50 weeks, Cork Simon will be sharing 50 stories of people they have helped over the past five decades.

First in the series to share his story is Martin, who has availed of Cork Simon services for 13 years.

He initially stayed at the Anderson's Quay complex when he first became homeless but has lived independently in a home of his own with support from the charity's Housing Support Team for over a decade now.

Martin also worked with Cork Simon’s Van Team for five years.

In an emotive video, he says the support of the charity has been invaluable. 

"To this day 13 years later I still have a conversation with Housing Plus every Monday morning and I look forward to that call every Monday morning.

"During this lockdown and during this hard time I had been struggling myself with some personal issues and I got three calls a week," he said.

"I don’t think there’s any words that can describe the appreciation of what I have today."

Read More

Cork Simon Community experienced an unprecedented demand for their services last year

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork publican to be sentenced for sexually assaulting an employee
Cork teacher: Cancellation of Leaving Cert 'not something that should happen' Cork teacher: Cancellation of Leaving Cert 'not something that should happen'
Major parcel courier pauses delivery to Ireland due to new Brexit border regulations Major parcel courier pauses delivery to Ireland due to new Brexit border regulations
charitycork people
Older people are to blame for flouting Covid warnings too

Cork student named winner at BT Young Scientist Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad