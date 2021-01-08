Cork hospitals dealing with 'influx' of Covid-19 patients

Increasing numbers of Covid-19 positive patients are being admitted to Cork hospitals as case numbers continue to rise.

There were a total of 105 Covid-19 positive inpatients at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 24 Covid-19 positive patients at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there were four confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one suspected case of Covid-19 in the Critical Care Unit at CUH.

The number of critical beds available at CUH is three and the Mercy University Hospital is two, while the number of general beds available at MUH is 20. There are no general beds available at CUH.

A spokesperson for the Mercy University Hospital told The Echo that the situation at the hospital is “continuously evolving” and is under constant daily review by hospital management and the hospital infection control team.

The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is 1,076, of which 96 are currently in ICU.

There were a total of 105 Covid-19 positive inpatients at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 24 Covid-19 positive patients at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Thursday. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

This is the highest number of hospital admissions since the onset of the pandemic.

99 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

Cork’s case numbers remain at a high level with 571 recorded on Thursday. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork up to January 6 is 905.0 and there have been a total of 4,913 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

Nationally, the total number of adult critical care beds open and staffed is 277, while the total occupied adult critical care beds is 251, including 99 Covid-19 patients.

There are 101 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Critical Care Units and 12 suspected Covid-19 cases in Critical Care Units across the country.

The total number of pediatric critical care beds open and staffed across the country is 23. There are 16 critical care beds occupied, including two Covid-19 patients.

There were five deaths recorded in Critical Care Units on Thursday.

Pictured (l to r) are Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry; HSE CEO Paul Reid; and Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer, HSE at the media briefing in Dr Steevens’ Hospital for the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The number of confirmed Covid-19 ventilated cases is 62, with one suspected Covid-19 ventilated case across the country.

It comes as Cork University Hospital (CUH) prepares to trigger its emergency tiered escalation plan over the rising number of cases.

HSE chief operations officer, Anne O'Connor, said they are "concerned" about a number of sites in Cork, while Michelle Kingston, an emergency department nurse at CUH, said they are at crisis point with the influx of patients coming in.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that there has been a “concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU” in recent days.

“We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks,” he said.