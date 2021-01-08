Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 13:44

Cork braces for further freezing weather tonight 

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued for the whole country. Picture Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued for the whole country.

Forecaster Met Éireann has said that there will be hazardous icy conditions in places with a widespread severe frost and pockets of freezing fog.

The Inniscarra Bridge with  snow still lying on the ground.
It has been forecast that conditions will improve in the west and northwest of the country from early Saturday morning.

The warning is in place from 5pm this evening until 12 noon on Saturday.

AA Roadwatch said that icy conditions are lingering in many areas today and warned motorists to reduce speed, leave extra space to brake and to keep maneuvers gentle.

Picture Denis Minihane.
“Stick to main roads where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted,” AA Roadwatch advised.

More in this section

