Public's help needed in locating missing dog of 'heartbroken' Cork woman (89)

An 89-year-old Cork woman has been left "heartbroken" and unable to sleep after her beloved dog went missing last week.

Ollie, a Jack Russell-pug mix, has been the adored companion of Mary O'Sullivan from Ovens since she got him as a puppy over three years ago.

Speaking to The Echo, one of Mary's daughters, Annette Mulchrone, said Ollie has been missing after he wandered off during a family walk on Sunday.

Mary O'Sullivan from Ovens pictured with her dog Ollie. Ollie has been missing since Sunday.

"We have a farm in Ovens and he was on a walk with the family and he wandered off, which they often do chasing rabbits or birds, and just didn’t come back.

"We’ve been searching since but no luck."

Annette says it has been "torture" for her mother not knowing what happened to Ollie.

"She’s had him [Ollie] since he was a tiny puppy so she’s devastated.

"Her husband died nearly 20 years ago and she’s always had dogs.

"When you’re on your own it’s even more important, it’s companionship and security.

"She’s a very independent lady.

"She’s happy to live on her own because of the dog.

"With his company she feels safe and she doesn’t feel lonely.

"She has been heartbroken since Ollie has been missing."

Particularly during the pandemic, Annette says Ollie's companionship has been even more of a lifeline for her mother.

Ollie the dog has been missing since Sunday.

"She hasn’t been out because of Covid since March because of her age - she’ll be 90 later this year.

"It’s more important than ever that she has Ollie because that’s her main companion.

"We call but we have to stay out in the garden and it’s not the same.

"Ollie is snuggling up with her on her lap all the time," she said.

Yesterday, Annette spent hours combing every inch of the family farm as well as neighbouring farms looking for Ollie with a local man who had offered the use of his drone, but to no avail.

Anyone who may have seen Ollie, or who may be able to help, is kindly asked to call, text or WhatsApp Annette on 086-1724982 or her sister Norma on 086-8691474.