Lord Mayor welcomes major funding announcement to help Cork towns and villages respond to Covid-19

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh has welcomed the news that €883,690 has been granted for projects in Cork which will help towns and villages adapt to Covid-19.

In total, 147 towns and villages in Ireland, including locations in Cork are to benefit from funding of over €15.4 million announced today by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

The money will fund a wide and diverse range of projects nationwide including walkways, community parks, outdoor cinemas, cycleways as well as the regeneration of derelict buildings and enhancement works at tourism attractions and other important local amenities.

Funding has also been provided for the development of a number of remote working facilities in rural towns and villages.

Successful projects will see the renovation and conversion of vacant buildings into digital hubs as well as adaptions to local community centres to provide for remote working and eLearning facilities.

In Cork city, €100,000 is to be provided for the provision of outdoor seating, pedestrian walkways, signage and a village healthcheck in Blarney and €100,000 has been allocated to Upper Glanmire for the construction of a geodesic dome, to improve community gardens accessibility and for the development of a rain harvesting system and landscaping.

Over €683,000 is to be provided to fund various projects in Cork county, including the development of an amenity park in Leap overlooking the estuary.

Commenting, the Lord Mayor said he is delighted that this funding has been made available through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

"This funding has always been vitally important to help towns and villages in Cork thrive, and it is even more beneficial as communities respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

"Towns and villages will be able to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines.

"It is important we generate economic activity while keeping the people of Cork safe," he said.

"The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Cork City Council for Blarney and Upper Glanmire and Cork County Council for projects in the County, in consultation with local communities.

"The amount is in addition to €10.4 million allocated by Minister Humphreys to 363 towns and villages since August 2020 for Covid response measures," the Lord Mayor continued.

The full list of projects announced today that have been granted funding are available to view here.