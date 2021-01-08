Warnings of rosters 'decimated' by Covid absences as positive patient numbers rise in Cork 

Increasing numbers of Covid-19 positive patients are being admitted to Cork hospitals as case numbers continue to remain extremely high.

There were a total of 88 inpatients with Covid-19 at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 27 Covid-19 positive patients at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) yesterday.

As of Wednesday, there were five confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one suspected case of Covid-19 in the Critical Care Unit at CUH.

An additional 6,521 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, of which 571 were in Cork. Ten deaths were also reported. It comes as the INMO has warned that staffing levels in Ireland’s health service are “in freefall”.

The union pointed to staff rosters “decimated” by Covid absences, surging patient numbers, and a lack of childcare for frontline staff.

An MUH spokesperson told The Echo the situation is “continuously evolving” and is under constant daily review by management and the hospital infection control team.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner reports that CUH is actively considering the introduction of its “tiered escalation plan”, which was not required during the first wave of the pandemic.

The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is 1,043, of which 96 are in ICU. Some 99 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork up to January 6 now stands at 905 and there have been a total of 4,913 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

Nationally, the total number of adult critical care beds open and staffed is 276, while the total occupied adult critical care beds is 260, including 88 Covid-19 patients. There are 13 suspected Covid-19 cases in critical care units across the country.

The total number of paediatric critical care beds open and staffed is 25. There are 12 critical care beds occupied and two reserved for patients. The number of confirmed Covid-19 ventilated cases is 55, with five suspected Covid-19 ventilated cases across the country.