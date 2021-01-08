Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 11:25

Gardaí continue to investigate following discovery of additional bones in East Cork

A member of the Garda forensic team arriving to examine the scene where the human remains were found on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the discovery of suspected skeletal remains found along a disused railway line in East Cork earlier this week.

Additional skeleton remains were located at the scene today following an initial discovery of bones by workmen who were carrying out an excavation on a section of the route of the proposed Midleton to Youghal greenway in the Roxborough area near Midleton on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí sealed off the area and requested the State Pathologist to attend the scene.

Gardaí on duty near where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Gardaí on duty near where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The area remains sealed off today and technical examinations are continuing following examinations of the skeletal remains by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Although technical examination of the area is progressing, it has not concluded, with gardaí saying current weather conditions are an additional challenge at this time.

The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.

