Over 30 people waiting for beds at Cork hospitals; INMO to hold emergency meeting today

Over 30 people are waiting for beds in Cork hospitals this morning, with Cork University Hospital's (CUH) emergency department the second busiest in the country.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 31 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at CUH.

The busiest emergency department in the country this morning is at University Hospital Limerick, where 39 admitted patients are waiting for beds.

Elsewhere in Cork, two people are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 172 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals this morning with 156 patients waiting in emergency departments, while 16 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

INMO to hold emergency meeting

Yesterday the INMO warned that staffing levels in Ireland’s health service are “in freefall”.

The nurses and midwives of the union’s elected Executive Council is to hold an emergency meeting today to discuss the crisis and receive updates from across the country.

The union says staff rosters have been "decimated" by Covid absences, surging patient numbers, and a lack of childcare for frontline staff.

INMO President and nurse, Karen McGowan said the staffing situation has now reached "dire levels" in many hospitals.

"I am getting constant reports from colleagues across the country, speaking of wards closing, rosters unfilled, and services under pressure and unmanageable workloads.

"The INMO’s Executive Council need to now evaluate these demands on our members and the personal toll this is taking on them.

"The Government do not seem to understand the severe staffing pressures happening at the moment," she said.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said staffing levels have been "in freefall since Christmas".

"High Covid rates have decimated rosters, while driving up patient numbers," she said.

"Our members are highly skilled and totally dedicated, but they are also utterly exhausted and immediate supports must be provided to them," Ms Ní Sheaghdha continued.