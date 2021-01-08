Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 08:58

Teenager arrested after drugs and cash worth almost €140k seized in Cork 

Drugs seized in Cork. Picture: An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí seized €139,000 of suspected drugs and cash and arrested a man in his late teens in Cork city yesterday. 

"As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, detectives from Gurranabraher, assisted by the uniform Gardaí and the Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork shortly before 8pm," a spokesperson said. 

"During the course of the search Gardaí seized €85,000 of cannabis herb, €35,000 of cocaine, €10,500 of cannabis resin and approximately €8,500 in cash. 

"Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and a quantity of zip lock bags."

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

