Blackpool Tavern burglar jailed for 11 months

A burglar used a hammer to smash into The Blackpool Tavern in Cork in the early hours of the morning and he then handed out bottles of rum, vodka and other drinks to an accomplice waiting outside.

Edward Keenan, 36, was jailed for eleven months for carrying out the burglary.

Keenan of 73 Rathmore Terrace, Richmond Hill, Cork, was charged by Garda Ben Donovan.

Garda Donovan previously outlined the background to the crime at Cork District Court where Keenan was sentenced.

Garda Donovan said CCTV of the incident was examined by a number of gardaí who identified Keenan as the one who broke into the pub at 2 am on November 10.

Garda Donovan said a window was smashed in the premises, a man entered the property and took a number of bottles of alcohol which he handed out to an accomplice who was outside.

During an earlier bail application, Keenan said, “I am doing my best with the new child on the way. Even if I got into treatment or something. I had a lot of problems with alcohol and drugs. I am trying to get a handle on that now.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said Keenan had 103 previous convictions including eleven counts of burglary, five for theft, two for robbery and one for attempted robbery.

Shane Collins-Daly said most of the defendant’s previous convictions related to when he was much younger and that he had been trying hard to stay out of trouble for the last number of years.

“He relapses on alcohol on occasions. He broke out on alcohol around this time. His partner did not leave him home when drunk and he was out and about on the streets. He broke into this premises to get alcohol,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

The solicitor said the accused was doing his best in custody by participating in counselling. However, Mr Collins-Daly said the defendant’s partner is pregnant and Keenan was finding this latest period in custody very hard.