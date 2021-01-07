Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 20:15

Cork's wildlife park closed for 'forseeable future'

The popular animal park made the decision following the Government announcement to close schools and introduce remote learning.

Roisin Burke

Fota Wildlife Park will be closing its gates to the public from Friday evening (January 8) for the foreseeable future.

“Following the most recent Government announcement and as part of national measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Fota Wildlife Park has taken the decision to temporarily close its gates to the public from close of business tomorrow, Friday 8th January 2021, for the foreseeable future.” 

The Wildlife team said that the animals would be provided with the very best care during the closure and thanked visitors for their support.

“As with the previous closure, providing our animals with the very best of care is paramount, and we'd like to say a huge thank you for your ongoing support, which has been really appreciated during these challenging Covid times.” 

