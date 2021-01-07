Cork's wildlife park closed for 'forseeable future'

Fota Wildlife Park will be closing its gates to the public from Friday evening (January 8) for the foreseeable future.
The popular animal park made the decision following the Government announcement to close schools and introduce remote learning.
Posting on Facebook Fota management said:
The Wildlife team said that the animals would be provided with the very best care during the closure and thanked visitors for their support.
“As with the previous closure, providing our animals with the very best of care is paramount, and we'd like to say a huge thank you for your ongoing support, which has been really appreciated during these challenging Covid times.”
