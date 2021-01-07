ASTI announce intention to not return to school despite government guidance

The ASTI (Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland) has issued a statement stating their members would be refusing to cooperate with the Government directive to return to schools for a three day week facilitating Leaving Certificate students.

Speaking about the ASTI decision, principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís Aaron Wolfe said that it was the right move and teachers, students and parents should be delighted.

The ASTI said it has not been provided with a credible level of assurance by the Government that schools will be safe places next week.

The statement explained how the decision was formulated:

“Following a meeting with representatives from the Department of Education today, the ASTI said the union has no access to medical data demonstrating that schools are sufficiently safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant and the alarmingly high numbers.

“The union said it is concerned that today’s Government decision has been made without full consideration of potential consequences to current public health objectives.”

The ASTI assured they would continue to engage with the Department of Education and would meet public health officials with a view to discussing all the implications of the Government decision.