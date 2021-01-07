Cork weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning 

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning ahead of another cold and icy night.

The low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland and it will come into effect at 5 pm this evening.

As snow and ice begin to melt across the country, the national forecaster has issued another Status Yellow warning as low temperatures continue into the night.

It is expected to remain cold tonight with temperatures of zero to minus 4 degrees and warnings of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

The weather warning will remain in place until 11 am on Friday.

Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland. Valid: from 17:00 Thursday 07/01/2021 to 11:00 Friday 08/01/2021



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021

Widespread frost and ice are expected again on Friday morning with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just zero to 3 degrees.

There will, however, be some sunny spells throughout the day but the odd wintry flurry is possible across the region.

Severe frost is expected to settle quickly again on Friday evening.