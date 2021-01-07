Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 15:21

Cork weather: Met Éireann issue Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning 

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning as temperatures remain low across the country. 

Maeve Lee

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning ahead of another cold and icy night. 

The low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland and it will come into effect at 5 pm this evening.

Carla and Lucia Trindle enjoying the snow at Maryborough Hill in Cork today. 
As snow and ice begin to melt across the country, the national forecaster has issued another Status Yellow warning as low temperatures continue into the night.

David Williams with his daughters Abbie and Erica.
It is expected to remain cold tonight with temperatures of zero to minus 4 degrees and warnings of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

The weather warning will remain in place until 11 am on Friday.

Widespread frost and ice are expected again on Friday morning with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just zero to 3 degrees. 

There will, however, be some sunny spells throughout the day but the odd wintry flurry is possible across the region. 

Severe frost is expected to settle quickly again on Friday evening. 

