Watch: Rare sighting of a pod of dolphins caught on camera by Cork photographer

Still from a video of a pod of dolphins in Cobh shot by local photographer Aaron Woods.

Breda Graham

A Cork photographer has captured a rare moment on camera off the coast of Cobh.

Aaron Woods captured the moment a pod of 25 plus dolphins was seen visiting the waters of Cobh.

A usually rare sighting in the area, Mr Woods said that the same pod of dolphins has been seen regularly since New Year’s Day.

Mr Woods, who used a drone to take the footage, said: “The dolphins have been returning frequently since New Year’s Day and can be viewed from the waterfront in Cobh.” 

He said they are “very visible” from the promenade in front of the Commodore Hotel.

The dolphins made a return yesterday but this time closer to Aghada in what he said appears to be a routine.

Mr Woods said that he hopes such a sighting will be a common occurrence once the final stage of the Cork Lower Harbour Main Drainage Project is completed.

The project aims to provide enhanced wastewater treatment through the development of a new wastewater plant in Shanbally.

The project has been deemed one of importance in terms of protecting the environment.

In 2015, the equivalent of 40,000 wheelie bins of raw sewage was discharged into Cork Harbour each day.

The building of the new wastewater plant will see that number reduced to 10,000 with Irish Water on track with its goal of treating the remaining 10,000 wheelie bins of sewage by installing the Cobh to Monkstown Estuary Crossing and continuing the Cobh Town Networks Contract.

