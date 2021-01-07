Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 10:00

Investigators believe human remains found in Midleton there ‘for years’

Investigators believe human remains found in Midleton there ‘for years’

Gardaí on duty near where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Cate McCurry

Gardaí are continuing to search an area where human remains were discovered by workmen near Midleton.

It is understood that investigators believe the skull has been there for many years.

Workers discovered the remains at around 4.30pm on Tuesday while clearing an area around Roxborough, which is being developed into a greenway.

The route is part of the former Midleton to Youghal railway track.

Gardaí on duty near where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Gardaí on duty near where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Garda sealed off both sides of Shanty Path to allow investigators to carry out their work.

Workers wearing hi-visibility vests could be seen carrying out a fingertip search of a wide, cordoned-off area close to a forest.

Gardaí are searching for further remains which may be in the area.

Assistant state pathologist Margaret Bolster was to visit the scene yesterday. 

Gardaí at the scene where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Gardaí at the scene where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

In a statement gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating the discovery of suspected skeletal remains following an excavation that was taking place in Roxborough near Midleton in Co Cork at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday.

"Gardai have since sealed off the area to allow for a technical examination which is taking place on Wednesday.

"The coroner has been notified and the state pathologist has been requested to attend the scene.

"The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation."

More in this section

Pictures: Cork wakes to winter wonderland but care needed in 'treacherous' conditions Pictures: Cork wakes to winter wonderland but care needed in 'treacherous' conditions
US Senate resumes debate hours after pro-Trump mobs attack Capitol  US Senate resumes debate hours after pro-Trump mobs attack Capitol 
US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Taoiseach and Foreign Affairs Minister react to Washington protests
midletoncork garda
Major upgrade of Cork hospital to be completed this year

Major upgrade of Cork hospital to be completed this year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad