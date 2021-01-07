Pictures: Cork wakes to winter wonderland but care needed in 'treacherous' conditions

Caution is needed this morning as Met Éireann warns of 'treacherous conditions' in Munster.

There are two Status Yellow weather warnings in place for the entire country: a Low Temperature/Ice Warning, in place until 10am; and a Snow/Ice Warning, in place until 11am.

The Lough looking gorgeous this morning. Picture credit: Karen Cronin.

The forecaster said Cork will see a cold and icy start away from Atlantic coastal districts.

"Light rain, sleet snow will clear south during the morning with treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces," it said.

Snow has been reported in numerous areas of the city and county.

Ballinlough this morning. You'd never think the world was in turmoil pic.twitter.com/KpKzHrrpvp — Catherine Shanahan (@cathshan) January 7, 2021

@CorkSafetyAlert snow in Conna this morning. Almost cold enough to store a Covid vaccine. #corksnow pic.twitter.com/WJTw9Zaqql — Keith Barry (@mrkbarry) January 7, 2021

Dawn, day 7. Complete with a dusting of snow that continues to fall over the Harbour pic.twitter.com/934UePavu9 — Cork Harbour Weather (@CorkHarbourWX) January 7, 2021

Careful on roads and footpaths with snow and ice this morning

This is #Mayfield earlier this morning#CorkTravel pic.twitter.com/aPdsQpGjw1 — JP McNamara (@JP_Cork) January 7, 2021

In other news, traffic is reportedly quite busy inbound on the N20 Commons Rd before Blackpool Shopping Centre.

It is slow on the Lower Glanmire Rd inbound passing Tivoli according to AA Roadwatch.

Met Éireann have forecast a clearance to sunshine and well-scattered wintry showers will follow from the north for the rest of the day.

Maximum afternoon temperatures should generally range from 0 to 3 degrees but will be a little less cold in Atlantic coastal fringes with moderate northwest breezes.