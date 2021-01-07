Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 08:11

Pictures: Cork wakes to winter wonderland but care needed in 'treacherous' conditions

Pictures: Cork wakes to winter wonderland but care needed in 'treacherous' conditions

Snowy rooftops surround the North Cathedral this morning. Picture credit: Adam Dew.

Caution is needed this morning as Met Éireann warns of 'treacherous conditions' in Munster. 

There are two Status Yellow weather warnings in place for the entire country: a Low Temperature/Ice Warning, in place until 10am; and a Snow/Ice Warning, in place until 11am.

The Lough looking gorgeous this morning. Picture credit: Karen Cronin.
The Lough looking gorgeous this morning. Picture credit: Karen Cronin.

The forecaster said Cork will see a cold and icy start away from Atlantic coastal districts. 

"Light rain, sleet snow will clear south during the morning with treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces," it said. 

Snow has been reported in numerous areas of the city and county. 

In other news, traffic is reportedly quite busy inbound on the N20 Commons Rd before Blackpool Shopping Centre.

It is slow on the Lower Glanmire Rd inbound passing Tivoli according to AA Roadwatch. 

Met Éireann have forecast a clearance to sunshine and well-scattered wintry showers will follow from the north for the rest of the day. 

Maximum afternoon temperatures should generally range from 0 to 3 degrees but will be a little less cold in Atlantic coastal fringes with moderate northwest breezes.

More in this section

US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Taoiseach and Foreign Affairs Minister react to Washington protests
Fire crew respond to incident in Cork Fire crew respond to incident in Cork
Trump supporters breach US Capitol  Trump supporters breach US Capitol 
cork weathercork roadscork transport
US Senate resumes debate hours after pro-Trump mobs attack Capitol 

US Senate resumes debate hours after pro-Trump mobs attack Capitol 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad