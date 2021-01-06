Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 20:12

Man who spat blood at hatch in Cork city garda station sentenced

A 31-year-old man arrested for shouting drunken threats in Cork city spat blood at the hatch of the holding cell in Mayfield garda station – necessitating the closure of the cell for deep cleaning. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 31-year-old man arrested for shouting drunken threats in Cork city spat blood at the hatch of the holding cell in Mayfield garda station – necessitating the closure of the cell for deep cleaning.

Gerry Sheehan of Cork Simon Community pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the cell on October 26 2020 as well as public order charges.

As well as the October incident he admitted threatening behaviour on November 11 2020.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total sentence of four months on Sheehan at Cork District Court.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused had been living with the Simon Community since 2007 and was originally from Mahon.

“Simon are like a family to me. They are very good to me,” Gerry Sheehan said.

In a third incident on August 18 2020 at Grand Parade, Sheehan was very intoxicated and walked out on to the road in front of traffic.

He threatened gardaí he would catch them and get them.

In court, Sheehan said, “I don’t remember threatening them. I remember getting arrested alright.”

