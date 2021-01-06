Sherkin Island had its coldest December in 10 years, Met Éireann report shows

The last month of 2020 brought wet and very cold weather conditions countrywide, with Sherkin Island experiencing its coldest December in ten years, Met Éireann's monthly climate report has revealed.

The majority of monthly rainfall totals in the country were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) and nearly all mean air temperatures were below their Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 4.3 °C (at its LTA) at Knock Airport in Mayo, it's coldest December since 2010, to 7.8 °C (0.2 °C below its LTA) at Sherkin Island, also its coldest December in 10 years.

All weather stations reported ground frost during the month.

Meanwhile, all available sunshine totals were above their Long-Term Average (LTA).

Percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from a monthly sunshine total of 54 hours at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin to 76.3 hours at Cork Airport, its sunniest December since 2010.

Gales were reported on 14 days during the month.

The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at Dublin Airport to eight days at both Roche's Point in Cork and Malin Head in Donegal.