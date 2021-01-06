Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 13:06

Cabinet considering proposal to allow Leaving Cert students return to school

Recommendations being discussed at a Cabinet meeting this afternoon could see Leaving Cert students receive in-class schooling despite school closures until at least the end of January.

Breda Graham

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the closure of schools is being discussed by the Government.

It is understood that Minister for Education, Norma Foley, is proposing that Leaving Cert students return to in-person learning for three days a week from Monday.

The Minister is also understood to be bringing forward proposals that would see children, both in special schools and in special classes in mainstream schools, continue to receive in-person education.

The proposals are subject to Cabinet approval this afternoon.

Speaking to RTÉ news ahead of the Cabinet meeting today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that the situation is now “as serious as it’s been” since the beginning of the pandemic.

He said that the Government received more evidence on the prevalence and rapid spread of the UK variant of Covid-19 which he said is “unlike anything we have dealt with in this country so far” and that it is “far more contagious”.

He said that despite what the Cabinet decides this afternoon, the message to people is to stay at home.

