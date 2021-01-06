Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 11:35

Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow low temperature and snow and ice warning

Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow low temperature and snow and ice warning

A wintry scene following some snowfall with fog in the distance along the Cork to Banteer road. Met Éireann has issued a countrywide Status Yellow low temperature and a snow and ice warning.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide Status Yellow low temperature and a snow and ice warning.

The low temperature/ice warning for Ireland will come into effect at 8pm tonight, remaining until 10am tomorrow. 

The national forecaster has stated that temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 degrees.

A second snow/ice warning has also been issued for Ireland, which will come into effect at 11pm tonight lasting until 11am tomorrow.

"Snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions. Some accumulations possible," Met Éireann stated. 

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive with extreme caution, allowing for a greater distance between other cars, as Met Éireann has warned of "poor travelling conditions".

Highest temperatures today will reach just 0 to +3 degrees, with frost, ice and fog patches lingering in some parts throughout the day. 

It will be somewhat cloudy but will remain mostly dry. 

Tomorrow will be cloudy to begin "with a decaying band of rain, and sleet clearing the southeast during the morning". 

Brighter conditions with sunny spells will follow during the afternoon. 

"It will be another raw day with highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breezes," Met Éireann has forecast. 

Read More

Cork Greens: 'City residents should be alerted to bad air quality'

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Cork travel agent: 'Too soon' to lift travel ban with UK and South Africa
School exam stock Cork TD calls for the cancellation of the 2021 Leaving Cert exams
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020 Hospital admissions surpass first wave as new restrictions to be announced today 
cork weather
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing

More referrals for testing each day in Cork than had been received in a week in mid-December

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad