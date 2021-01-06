Met Éireann issues countrywide Status Yellow low temperature and snow and ice warning

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide Status Yellow low temperature and a snow and ice warning.

The low temperature/ice warning for Ireland will come into effect at 8pm tonight, remaining until 10am tomorrow.

The national forecaster has stated that temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 degrees.

A second snow/ice warning has also been issued for Ireland, which will come into effect at 11pm tonight lasting until 11am tomorrow.

"Snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions. Some accumulations possible," Met Éireann stated.

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive with extreme caution, allowing for a greater distance between other cars, as Met Éireann has warned of "poor travelling conditions".

Highest temperatures today will reach just 0 to +3 degrees, with frost, ice and fog patches lingering in some parts throughout the day.

It will be somewhat cloudy but will remain mostly dry.

Tomorrow will be cloudy to begin "with a decaying band of rain, and sleet clearing the southeast during the morning".

Brighter conditions with sunny spells will follow during the afternoon.

"It will be another raw day with highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breezes," Met Éireann has forecast.